YSR Congress, TDP trade charges on attacks

YSR Congress Party (YSRC) and TDP delegations on Monday submitted representations to the Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang alleging each other of physical attacks on their respective cadres.

In a memorandum submitted to Mr. Swang, YSRCP MLA from Mangalagiri, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, sought action against the TDP leaders and activists responsible for the growing attacks on supporters of the ruling party.

He alleged that the attacks were intended to create law and order disturbances during the local bodies’ elections and derive political mileage.

He stated that YSRCP workers were being attacked by goons reportedly hired by some leaders in the opposition party, who were not able to take the party’s defeat in the general elections in their stride.

He also took the objectionable social media posts being made by TDP leaders, particularly messages targeting the Chief Minister and the Home Minister, to the DGP’s notice, accusing N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh of encouraging their partymen to make disparaging remarks on the YSRCP leaders.

Meanwhile, a delegation of TDP led by Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Nimmakayala Chinarajappa complained to the DGP that six TDP workers have been killed in over 140 attacks that took place after the YSRCP came to power.

Speaking to the media, the TDP leaders said besides being attacked physically, false cases were being foisted against the party activists. Sub-inspectors of police were not taking complaints being filed by the aggrieved TDP leaders and workers.

Properties belonging to members of the TDP and those owing allegiance to it were destroyed at 54 locations, they stated, requesting the DGP to initiate urgent action against those responsible for the violence.