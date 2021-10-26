YSR Congress, TDP fighting each other sacrificing State’s interests: CPI(M)

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 October 2021 18:19 IST

‘Both the parties neglecting the problems of common people’

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are indulging in mudslinging against one another, instead of questioning the BJP government on the non-implementation of the assurances given to the State in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu has alleged.

Both the parties are looking up to the Union government for meditation, to outwit one another, sacrificing the interests of the State. This attitude of the two major parties in the State was giving a long rope to the BJP to have its way to the disadvantage of Andhra Pradesh, he said. The Left parties would organise a State-wide agitation on October 28 against the ‘anti-people’ policies of the BJP government, Mr. Madhu told a media conference here on Tuesday.

While the Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu had sought the BJP government’s mediation in taming the YSRCP, the latter wanted its mediation on the river water dispute with neighbouring Telangana State. The CPI(M) State secretary said that both the parties were neglecting the problems of the common people due to the steep hike in the prices of petrol and diesel by the Union government. He alleged that the BJP government instead of reducing the price of essential commodities at a time when people were already under financial stress due to the pandemic situation and loss of jobs, has hiked the price of petroleum. He predicted that the price of petrol would go up to ₹130 a litre in a few months.

Polavaram project

On the Polavaram project, the Centre has declined to sanction ₹47,000 crore as per the revised estimates, and agreed to pay only ₹20,390 crore in accordance with the previous estimates. He recalled that the BJP government had declared Polavaram as a national project in Parliament and had offered to bear the entire cost of the project. It was now planning to cut down on the project cost drastically, he said.

The CPI(M) State secretary alleged that the BJP government was snatching the powers of the States and trying to hand over over PSUs to the corporate groups like Adanis. He alleged that the coal scarcity was created to benefit the Adani Group to allow coal imports and hike the power tariff.

Party State secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao and city secretary B. Ganga Rao were present.

Replying to a query, Mr. Madhu deplored the move of the State government to take over aided educational institutions and said it would be detrimental to the interests of students.