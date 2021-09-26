‘YSR Congress stands for social justice’

‘Majority of parishad posts went to SC, ST, BC, minorities’

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and its chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy have reiterated their commitment to the upliftment of the downtrodden communities by ensuring that 64%, 54% and 58% of MPP, Zilla Parishad (ZP) chairperson and vice-chairperson 1 and 2 posts respectively went to women and 67%, 69% and 62% of the same were bagged by the candidates belonging to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities.

This is another milestone towards achieving the goal of social justice ever since the YSRCP came to power in May, 2019, according to a press release, which said nearly 60% of posts in the State Cabinet were given to the candidates hailing from the SC, ST, BC and minority communities. One Deputy CM post each was given to the SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

Fifty percent of the Rajya Sabha MPs nominated by the present government belong to the BCs. Out of the 15 members nominated to the Legislative Council, 11 hail from the aforementioned communities.

Besides, the government ensured that 50% of all nominated posts and contracts are allotted to the SC, ST, BC and minority communities and 50% to women. Eighty-three percent of the permanent posts in village and ward secretariats were secured by these sections.