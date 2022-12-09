YSR Congress Party will be the first to welcome if Andhra Pradesh and Telangana get a chance to reunite, says Sajjala

December 09, 2022 04:38 am | Updated 04:38 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy asserted on Thursday that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had been in favour of the unified State of Andhra Pradesh, and that it was the only party that had fought against bifurcation with utmost sincerity.

“The YSRCP will be the first to welcome if at all the two States reach a situation where they may possibly get to reunite by some quirk of fate, or in the event of a ruling by the Supreme Court that bifurcation was done in blatant violation of established procedures,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy observed, while insisting that having come a long way since bifurcation, the Andhra Pradesh government had to strive to have the issues sorted out by the Central government.

In fact, it was fighting against the injustice meted out by the Congress, the BJP and the TDP, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said it was clear from former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar’s comments that he brought bifurcation into sharp focus at this juncture only to criticise Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing the media at the CM’s camp office, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the manner in which Andhra Pradesh had been bifurcated was indeed painful, and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was upset with it more than anyone else.

The government was, therefore, fighting a legal battle, while highlighting the impact of bifurcation at all fora, he said.

He said the BJP must shoulder the responsibility to give what was legitimately due to Andhra Pradesh as it was in power at the Centre, and insisted that the State government would not give up its fight.

The State government would not mince words in deploring the arbitrary fashion in which Andhra Pradesh was divided when the Supreme Court calls for its stand on the legality of bifurcation questioned by Mr. Arun Kumar in the petition filed by him in the apex court on the A.P. Reorganisation Act, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the YSRCP had been open about bifurcation from the beginning, which was the reason for its loss in Telangana.