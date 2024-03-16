YSR Congress Party selects Rapaka as Amalapuram Lok Sabha candidate

March 16, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

Rapaka Vara Prasada Rao, who was the only candidate to win for the party in 2019, will be in the fray in the Amalapuram Lok Sabha constituency. The YSR Congress party on Saturday announced Mr. Vara Prasada Rao as its candidate in the Amalapuram Lok Sabha, which is reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC).

In 2019 general elections, Mr. Vara Prasad won the Razole Assembly constituency (reserved for SC) on Jana Sena ticket. Later he joined the YSR Congress party.

The YSRCP had kept its sitting Amalapuram MP Chinta Anuradha aside from the fray. Ms. Anuradha’s poor performance and lack of access to the cadre are said to be the factors for not selecting her as the candidate.

Mr. Vara Prasad had discontinued his graduation. The Jana Sena-TDP-BJP alliance is yet to finalise the Amalapuram Lok Sabha candidate. There is a possibility of change of the YSRCP candidate after TDP-JSP-BJP announces its candidate in the Amalapuram Lok Sabha, says the party sources.

