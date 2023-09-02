YSR Congress Party ready for elections anytime: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

September 02, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Even as the speculations are rife that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre might go for early polls, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has asserted that it was ready to face the elections anytime. The YSRCP also saw no reason to wait until the elections for State Assembly were held as per the schedule in 2024.

The YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, in an informal talk with the reporters at party office on September 2, expressed the view that just four to five months would be left to conduct the State Assembly elections if the Lok Sabha elections were advanced to December or sometime later. “If the scheduled elections were so close, the Assembly elections also can be advanced. The State Assembly elections can be held along with the Lok Sabha polls. The YSRCP was ready to face the elections anytime. The popular support was with the YSRCP, and the party would retain power,” he said.

Assembly polls are due in five States — Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan — in November-December and they are scheduled to be followed by the Lok Sabha elections in May-June next year. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh Assemblies are scheduled to go to the polls with the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP led NDA government at the Centre has called for a special session from September 18 to 22, the agenda for which is under wraps. The Centre has reportedly constituted a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of much-talked-about “one nation, one election”.

These developments kicked up strong reactions from the Opposition parties, speculations that the Centre might advance the Lok Sabha polls.

