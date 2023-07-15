HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSR Congress Party MLC donates 5 cents of land for drainage construction in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh

July 15, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu performing bhoomi puja for construction of CC drain at Moida village in Vizianagaram district.

YSRCP MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu performing bhoomi puja for construction of CC drain at Moida village in Vizianagaram district. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

YSR Congress Party MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu has donated five cents of land for the construction of drainage system at Moida village of Nellimarla mandal in Vizianagaram district. He performed bhoomi puja for the construction of the drainage system which was needed for the smooth flow of water from residential areas.

The locals felicitated him and recalled his donation of 12 acres of prime land for the construction of temples, function halls, schools and other buildings at the village. Mr. Suresh Babu said that the he had learnt importance of charitable activities from his father and former Minister Penumatsa Sambasiva Raju, while assuring to take up many more service activities in Nelliarmarla constituency.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.