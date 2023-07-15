YSR Congress Party MLC donates 5 cents of land for drainage construction in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh

July 15, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

YSR Congress Party MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu has donated five cents of land for the construction of drainage system at Moida village of Nellimarla mandal in Vizianagaram district. He performed bhoomi puja for the construction of the drainage system which was needed for the smooth flow of water from residential areas.

The locals felicitated him and recalled his donation of 12 acres of prime land for the construction of temples, function halls, schools and other buildings at the village. Mr. Suresh Babu said that the he had learnt importance of charitable activities from his father and former Minister Penumatsa Sambasiva Raju, while assuring to take up many more service activities in Nelliarmarla constituency.