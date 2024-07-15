YSR Congress Party leaders looted natural resources in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Chief Minister while releasing White Paper

The land, sand, mines and minerals and forest resources suffered illegal exploitation due to the corrupt practices of the previous government with an intent to benefit the YSR Congress Party leaders in Andhra Pradesh, during the last five years, alleged Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu while releasing the fourth White Paper, in a series of seven, at a press conference held at Secretariat, Velagapudi, in Guntur district on Monday.

Ministers Anagani Satyaprasad (Revenue , Registration & Stamps) and Kollu Ravindra (Mines & Geology), and officials of the related departments participated in the media conference.

Mr. Naidu said in the White Paper on ‘Natural resources, land, mines & minerals and forest resources’ that 1.75 lakh acres of land worth ₹35,576 crore was grabbed during the tenure of the former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Naidu said the cost of the illegal land deals in Visakhapatnam district was estimated at ₹4,469 crore, it was ₹101 crore in Prakasam, ₹270 crore in Tirupati and ₹100 crore in Chittoor districts. He said that ₹2,850 crore loss was caused to the government due to the acquisition of the land for house site pattas by spending excess money. Mr. Naidu alleged that the YSRCP leaders had first purchased a small piece of land at higher price and then fixed that cost as market price increasing the land value at the housing colonies.

The value of the allocated land to the YSRCP offices across the State was estimated at ₹300 crore, and all the offices were being established by violating the rules, Mr. Naidu added. The cost of the assignment lands given to the ineligible persons was estimated at ₹1,300 crore, and the illegally freeholding the rights of assigned lands was estimated at ₹14,831 crore. Dotted lands worth about ₹6,190 crore were illegally made ‘freehold’ to benefit the YSRCP supporters across the State, Mr. Naidu alleged.

In addition to that, over ₹1,000 crore worth ‘sharatugala patta lands’ were made freehold, in an illegal manner apart from ₹4,165 crore worth service and inam lands were also made freehold illegally.

The Chief Minister said that based on the district reports, court cases and public complaints, the total land-related fraud was estimated at ₹35,576 crore so far, adding that several public complaints were indicating that the actual quantum of land grabbing was much higher.

Dedicated website

Mr. Naidu announced that to protect the law abiding citizens from unscrupulous persons, the State government would invite citizens to file complaints on a dedicated website which would be created and a toll-free number also would be provided.

The Chief Minister said that the State government would bring Andhra Pradesh Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act, like the Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act 2020, which would give stringent punishment to land grabbers.

He alleged that Mr. Jagan misused the public money in the name of land resurvey. At least ₹640 crore was spent to fix 74.6 lakh stones under the Resurvey-Bhu Raksha programme by the previous government. Mr. Jagan’s photo and name were engraved on all these survey stones, Mr. Naidu said. He said that no leader could dare to do that in any democratic country, except Mr. Jagan. He said that Mr. Jagan even printed his photo and name on the pattas being given to the property of the private people in the State, which was unethical on the part of the YSRCP government.

Land resurvey cancelled

The Cheif Minister announced that the land resurvey introduced by the previous government would be cancelled. At the same time, he maintained that if any private individual requires resurvey, they could apply for the same and the Revenue Dsepartment would do it for them.

Mr. Naidu alleged that Mr. Jagan brought an objectionable AP Land Titling Act 2023 to grab the public lands. He said that the YSRCP government brought this Act with several deviations from the model Act suggested by the NITI Aayog. He added that the Act would be repealed in the Assembly, as already the Cabinet approved the move.

