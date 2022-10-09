YSR Congress Party leader murdered, suspects picked up

Accused hit YSR Congress Party leader D. Suresh with car, killing him on the spot

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
October 09, 2022 13:31 IST

Unidentified persons killed YSR Congress Party leader, D. Suresh (38), at Kristurajupuram on Saturday. Police deployed force in the area as a precautionary measure.

The accused reportedly hit Suresh with a car when he was returning from a shop, killing him instantaneously. The Machavaram police picked up suspects and were questioning them. The car which was used in committing the offence has been seized, the police said on Sunday.

The previous enmity was stated to be the reason behind the killing. The body was shifted to Government General Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

