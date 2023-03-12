YSR Congress Party is the best bet for people of Andhra Pradesh in 2024 elections, says Sajjala 

March 12, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had endeared himself to the masses over the last 15 years, especially after setting up the party 12 years ago, devoid of any penchant for power.

Addressing the YSRCP leaders after hoisting the party flag at its central office at Tadepalli on the occasion of its formation day on March 12 (Sunday), Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had accomplished a lot within his limitations in the Indian National Congress.

Following the footsteps of his father Rajasekhara Reddy, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has implemented a host of welfare schemes which kept the YSRCP in good stead and the party was ‘unwavering in its commitment to serve the people’, he said.

“The YSRCP is the best bet for people in 2024 elections,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy considers power as a responsibility, not an avenue for enjoyment. He followed the footsteps of his father and went on to acquire a character that made him a greater leader. Rajasekhara Reddy had made the people’s aspirations his agenda, so has Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Such leaders will have the people’s blessings forever,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy observed.

He asserted that the path-breaking administrative reforms introduced by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy including Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, establishment of ward and village secretariats which was a giant leap towards decentralisation, the significant strides made in health, education and housing sectors and reservations for women, BCs, SCs, STs and minorities made people vote for the YSRCP in election after election in the last three-and-a-half years.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy does not believe in sloganeering. He never backs off from doing what he thinks is in the best interests of the State,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

He expressed confidence that no party or alliance could even move the YSRCP from its ‘well-entrenched’ position. The opposition parties would obviously play all sorts of tricks in their bid to dethrone Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2024, but their plans were bound to fail, he added.

MLC and YSRCP senior leader Umareddy Venkateswarlu, Ministers Jogi Ramesh and Meruga Nagarjuna and other leaders were also present on the occasion.