YSR Congress Party is falling like a pack of cards, says TDP

February 22, 2024 02:56 am | Updated 02:56 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Several leaders have left the ruling YSRCP due to lack of faith in Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration, the TDP avers

The Hindu Bureau

The TDP has termed the resignation of YSR Congress Party’s Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy as a major setback for the ruling party and as a clear signal that it is crumbling like a pack of cards ahead of the general elections.

In a press release, the TDP said several leaders left the YSRCP due to lack of faith in Chief Minister and party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration.

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy’s resignation came in the wake of fellow MPs Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and S. Sanjeev Kumar, and BC Cell president Janga Krishna Murthy quitting the YSRCP.

His resignation as an MP and YSRCP’s Nellore district president was proof that the party was in dire straits, and it had no solution in sight for the malady as more leaders queued up to leave.

