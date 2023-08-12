YSR Congress Party govt.’s claim on welfare expenditure in Andhra Pradesh misleading, alleges TDP leader Atchannaidu

August 12, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu said in an open letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on August 12 (Saturday) that his government’s claim to have spent ₹2.31 lakh crore on welfare under Navaratnalu in the last four years was nothing but a jugglery of figures.

The government’s total borrowings stood at ₹5 lakh crore, but only ₹1.52 lakh crore was earmarked for welfare schemes, which created a doubt on the nature of the balance unaccounted expenditure.

The Navaratnalu were “nine acts of deception,” Mr. Atchannaidu said, while making a counterclaim that the money spent on welfare by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in four years was 2% less than that of the previous dispensation led by TDP.

Slash in Rythu Bharosa aid

Mr. Atchannaidu said the financial assistance to farmers under Rythu Bharosa scheme was reduced from the promised ₹50,000 (₹12,500 per year for four years) to ₹37,500. The benefit under the much-hyped Amma Vodi scheme was restricted to ₹13,000 against ₹15,000, which was the initial commitment, he said.

Similarly, the Maintenance Fee to Student (MTF) and Reimbursement of Tuition Fee (RTF) scholarships, Videsi Vidya,Best Available Schools concept etc. were done away with, he added.

The TDP government had increased the monthly social security pensions from ₹200 to ₹1,000, which was later doubled. The total increase in two tranches was ₹1,800. In contrast, the YSRCP government increased the pensions by only ₹750 per month in total in four years. The promise to increase the pensions to ₹3,000 remained a non-starter, he alleged.

Housing programme

Further, Mr. Atchannaidu said the YSRCP government’s EWS housing programme in the R-5 zone in Amaravati landed the poor people in trouble as it was mired in court cases. Moreover, the government recovered up to ₹40,000 from each one of the beneficiaries in the name of one-time settlement, he said.

The TDP government got 12 lakh houses built, and not even 10% of it was accomplished by the YSRCP government. Fee reimbursement was being given to only 10 lakh students compared to 16 lakh, who used to derive the benefit during the TDP regime.

Prohibition

Liquor prohibition was confined to rhetoric, pending irrigation projects became redundant, Aarogyasri scheme was of little use as hospitals were refusing to give treatment as the government kept their bills pending, and the beneficiaries of YSR Aasara were left in the lurch, he added.

