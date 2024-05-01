GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSR Congress Party government lost its credibility, alleges BJP spokesperson

‘There is corruption everywhere during the YSRCP regime and grabbing of private lands is quite common’

May 01, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
the TDP-Jana Sena Party manifesto has the full backing of the BJP, says the party spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson S. Yamini Sharma on Wednesday alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government lost its credibility as its rule was marked by land, sand and liquor scams and rampant drug trafficking whereas the clean and transparent governance of Narendra Modi won global acclaim. The manner in which the Modi government implemented the Direct Benefit Transfer schemes won the people’s confidence, she said. 

Addressing the media at the State party office here, Ms. Sharma alleged that there was corruption everywhere during the YSRCP regime and grabbing of private lands was quite common. The YSRCP government enacted the controversial Land Titling Act, which the alliance would oppose tooth and nail, she said.

Ms. Sharma alleged that illegal sand mining went unchecked even after the National Green Tribunal cracked the whip against it and the Supreme Court pulled up the government for the lapses thereof but action was not taken. People were eagerly waiting to defeat the YSRCP as a punishment for its follies, Ms. Sharma said, adding that the TDP-Jana Sena Party manifesto has the full backing of her party.

