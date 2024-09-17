ADVERTISEMENT

YSR Congress Party dares Andhra Pradesh government to demolish ‘illegal’ construction of Chandrababu Naidu on the banks of Krishna river

Published - September 17, 2024 06:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The law should apply to all with no exception even if you’re the Chief Minister, says Vijaya Sai

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha member from YSR Congress Party V. Vijaya Sai Reddy | Photo Credit: V RAJU

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has dared the State government to take up demolition drive from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in Karakatta near Vijayawada.

Turning to X on Tuesday, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said Mr. Naidu had no moral right to demolish houses constructed on the Budameru drain.  Mr. Naidu was living in an illegal construction   on the banks of the ecologically sensitive Krishna river. It is appropriate to first demolish the illegal building where Mr. Naidu resides, he said.

The entire 55 million population of A.P. would support  Municipal Administration Minister “P. Narayana The Great” (man of no words but action) decision to remove encroachments across water bodies and sea coast, if he starts with the demolition of his forty years Industrious boss @ncbn Chandrababu’s residence, which is illegally constructed on the banks of Krishna river. The law should apply to all with no exception, even if you’re the CM, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said, adding that all are equal before the law.

The NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, led by the TDP, is still stuck in opposition mode—blaming previous regimes instead of taking responsibility. They are too focussed on the past with no vision for the future. It’s high time they wake up, smell the coffee, and start delivering for the people of A.P., he added.

