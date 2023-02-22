YSR Congress Party conspiring to win 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh by stoking caste, religious sentiments, alleges BJP

February 22, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State general secretary V. Suryanarayana Raju has alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is conspiring to win the 2024 elections by provoking caste and religious sentiments, and leaders of the opposition parties questioning the government’s “atrocities” are being put in jail after foisting false cases.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Suryanarayana Raju said the BJP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) were fighting against the anti-people policies, and they were the only alternative to the YSRCP.

Plight of employees

He expressed regret that the government employees were being made to run from pillar to post for salaries and other benefits, while the slew of advisers appointed as per the whims of the ruling party leaders were drawing huge salaries and perks without any hassles.

The BC Corporation had no money, contrary to the government’s tall claims to have provided funds required to implement welfare schemes.

The Code of Conduct in force for the MLC elections was being blatantly violated, he alleged.