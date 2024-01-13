YSR Congress Party chief urged to allocate Vizianagaram Assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh to Yadava community

January 13, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Andhra Pradesh Food Commission member B. Kantharao Yadav on Saturday urged the Chief Minister and YSRCP State president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to allocate Vizianagaram Assembly seat to Yadava community as it has significant population in the district headquarters and other places. Addressing the media conference, he said that he would contest from the seat if it was given to him. Mr. Kantha Rao, who is also president of KR Helping Hands Charitable Trust, said that Yadava community could not get adequate political recognition in Vizianagaram district politics in the last five decades.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.