YSR Congress Party chief urged to allocate Vizianagaram Assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh to Yadava community

January 13, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Food Commission member B. Kantharao Yadav on Saturday urged the Chief Minister and YSRCP State president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to allocate Vizianagaram Assembly seat to Yadava community as it has significant population in the district headquarters and other places. Addressing the media conference, he said that he would contest from the seat if it was given to him. Mr. Kantha Rao, who is also president of KR Helping Hands Charitable Trust, said that Yadava community could not get adequate political recognition in Vizianagaram district politics in the last five decades.

