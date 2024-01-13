GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSR Congress Party chief urged to allocate Vizianagaram Assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh to Yadava community

January 13, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Food Commission member B. Kantharao Yadav on Saturday urged the Chief Minister and YSRCP State president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to allocate Vizianagaram Assembly seat to Yadava community as it has significant population in the district headquarters and other places. Addressing the media conference, he said that he would contest from the seat if it was given to him. Mr. Kantha Rao, who is also president of KR Helping Hands Charitable Trust, said that Yadava community could not get adequate political recognition in Vizianagaram district politics in the last five decades.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.