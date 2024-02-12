YSR Congress Party appoints Malladi Vishnu as Vijayawada unit president to bridge gap between MLAs, say sources

February 12, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

In a shuffle of the party in-charges, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) appointed Vijayawada (West) MLA Velamapalli Srinivasa Rao as Vijayawada (Central) in-charge on January 11 indicating that sitting MLA Malladi Vishnu will not be fielded in coming elections. It led to speculations that Mr. Vishnu would leave the party.

Two days ago, Mr. Vishnu was made YSRCP Vijayawada president. The YSRCP, with the latest move, apparently, tried to bridge the reportedly growing gap between the sitting MLAs. The party wanted to ensure that it would fare well in the election. Mr. Vishnu has to coordinate with Lok Sabha and Assembly candidates, who will be fielded in the elections. He is tasked with averting a loss in the general and Assembly elections. “Now, the onus lies on Mr. Vishnu to ensure that the YSRCP will win from all the three Assembly constituencies, Vijayawada East, West and Central,” says a senior leader, who did not want to be identified.

When contacted, Mr. Vishnu said that it was the party’s direction that he should coordinate and work for the success of the party. It is a new assignment given to him. “As a YSRCP city president, it is my responsibility to ensure the party’s vicitory in the polls,” he said.

According to information, the YSRCP has appointed new in-charges for Vijayawada (West) and Vijayawada (Central) as the party’s electoral prospects were sagging in those constituencies. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, party sources say, did not receive favourable reports on sitting MLAs in the city. Hence, the changes were made. The YSRCP was defeated from Vijayawada (East) as against six Assembly segments Mylavaram, Nandigama, Jaggayapeta, Vijayawada (East, West and Central) falling under in the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency. With the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) keen on winning from all three Assembly constituencies in the city, it will be a challenging task for the city president and candidates as well, sources say.

Mr. Velamapalli Srinivas took charge after performing special prayers at a temple at Payakapuram, but Mr. Vishnu was absent. It led to complaints that the followers of Mr. Vishnu were not inclined to work for Mr. Srinivas and it would be difficult for him to win the Assembly seat without their cooperation. YSRCP regional coordinators Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Marri Rajasekhar reportedly held talks with Mr. Vishnu but the sitting MLA did not budge. Later, the issue was taken up with the Chief Minister’s camp office.