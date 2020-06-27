YSR Congress MP Ramakrishna Raju meets Kishan Reddy

YSR Congress (YSRC) MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju met Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on June 27 and explained to him the situation arising from the issue of a show-cause notice by Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy earlier this week.
Speaking to media persons later, Mr. Raju said there was a possibility that a false case be booked against him during the lockdown. He has, therefore, decided to stay away from his constituency as he faced a threat to his life from YSRC activists, he said.
He claimed that he was being threatened for raising his voice against the sale of properties belonging to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and he was wrongly accused of harming party interests.
He said he had no option except to seek protection by Central forces as the State police ignored the complaints made by him against the threatening phone calls he was receiving from YSRC cadres and derogatory messages being posted by them on social media.
The MP further said he had not deviated from the party’s stand on issues and had not uttered a single word against the party or it’s president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Mr. Raju said he was examining the legality of the show-cause notice and considering giving an explanation to the Chief Minister.
He elicited the opinion of the Election Commission in this regard, adding he was prepared to put across his views to the CM if given an appointment. “Some YSRC leaders have conspired to drive me away from the party”, he alleged.
