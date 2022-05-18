YSR Congress MLC Suresh Babu’s wife passes away

YSR Congress MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu’s wife Roja Rani died of a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Her final rites will be conducted at Moida village in Nellimarla mandal of Vizianagaram district on Wednesday morning..

YSRCP Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao, AP Legislative Council member Pakalapati Raghuvarma and other leaders condoled her death.

Mr. Raghuvarma said that Mr. Suresh Babu’s father and former Minister Penumatsa Sambasiva Raju passed away last year, and his family has now suffered another tragedy with Roja Rani’s death.