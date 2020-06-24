YSR Congress issues show-cause notice to Ramakrishna Raju

VIJAYAWADA

24 June 2020 23:23 IST

He has deviated from party line on several issues, says Vijaya Sai

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Wednesday issued a notice to Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, calling for an explanation on his alleged anti-party activities within seven days, failing which action would be taken against him by the parliamentary party.

YSRCP national general secretary and MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said in the show-cause notice that Mr. Ramakrishna Raju’s recent conduct and the statements made by him on various government programmes warranted disciplinary action.

He said the Narsapuram MP took a stand that was at variance with party line, and listed specific issues on which the MP expressed his views that are in contrast with the government’s decisions.

‘Objectionable remarks’

The topics on which Mr. Ramakrishna Raju has allegedly made objectionable comments, are ‘three capitals,’ which was the government’s policy decision to decentralise the centres of power, proposed introduction of English medium from Classes 1 to 6 in government schools, and alleged irregularities in sand mining.

Besides, Mr. Ramakrishna Raju has also been accused of posturing himself as having won the elections on his own and saying that he did not owe his victory either to the party or its president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

By his statements, Mr. Ramakrishna Raju violated the basic norms of civility in public discourse.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said from the MP’s conduct it appears that he has voluntarily given up the membership of the party with a clear intent not to subscribe to its policies and programmes.