YSR Congress is facing strong anti-incumbency, says K. Atchannaidu

SRIKAKULAM Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said that the YSR Congress (YSRC) Government had been facing strong anti-incumbency due to its failures on all fronts. He said that the TDP gained strength in all the regions including Rayalaseema and it is evident from the spectacular response evoked by the party's national president and N. Chandrababu Naidu's roadshows.

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu, Mr. Atchannaidu said that the Backward Classes (BCs), Dalits, minorities and others were disillusioned with the removal of many welfare schemes launched by the then TDP Government, and the diversion of around ₹10,000 crore from those discontinued schemes, and grabbing of assigned lands.

"The A.P. Government’s debt crossed ₹8 lakh crore due to the mismanagement of finances. In spite of heavy borrowings, the development activity has come to a standstill.

“Irrigation projects including Vamsadhara phase-2 were ignored, causing mental agony to farmers in the absence of assured water for their crops in current Kharif season,” said Mr. Atchannaidu who is MLA from Tekkali in Srikakulam district.

“People wanted development, economic activity and effective administration. They don’t want freebies since they would spoil their life in the long run. That is why they are looking at TDP which can only bring smiles to their faces again. As per our assessment, YSRC would suffer an ignominious defeat whenever elections are held,” said Mr. Atchannaidu.

He said that the TDP's membership drive taken up in all 26 districts evoked good response. “We are planning to have 60 lakh members. The party has formed section, booth and cluster committees to speed up enrollment programmes,” he added.

Reacting to YSRC plenary, Mr. Atchannaidu said that it was intended to send off Y.S. Vijayamma, mother of Jaganmohan Reddy, from the party honorary president’s post.

“The government misused the entire administration and diverted hundreds of buses to provide transport to those participating in the conclave. Thousands of passengers were stranded on roads and bus stands for three days in the absence of a transport facility. In spite of all misdeeds, YSRC could not evoke any response from the public. The TDP Mahanadu held in Ongole recently was a grand success. It indicates the pro-TDP mood,” said Mr. Atchannaidu.