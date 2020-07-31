YSR Congress hails Governor’s decision

Welcoming the assent given to the decentralisation and CRDA repeal Bills by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the YSR Congress Party has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will soon lay the foundation stone for the Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to media at Vizianagaram on Friday, Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana said it was an auspicious day.

Balanced growth

“We have endured the evil designs of the TDP and in the final act, the will of the people prevailed. Now, there will be balanced development in all the three regions,” he said. “While Visakhapatnam will be getting its due share of development, Amaravati will not lag behind. In the same manner, Kurnool will redeem its pride of place. We will develop Visakhapatnam on a par with Delhi and Mumbai.”

The people of Amaravati, which is spread over two Assembly constituencies, had voted for the YSRCP and the government would honour all its commitments, he said.

“We passed the two Bills in the Assembly and in the Council, but the TDP with its brute majority sought to block them. Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu sat in the gallery of the Council and directed the proceedings demeaning the decorum of the House,” the Minister alleged.

When the Bills did not come through, the government passed them in the Assembly for the second time and sent them to the Council and after waiting for the stipulated time, sent them in the prescribed format to the Governor, who after taking time to study the issue, has given his assent. This has raised the hopes of the people and our Chief Minister firmly believes that the five crore people of all the 13 districts should have their share in the development process which can happen only through decentralisation,” Mr. Satyanarayana added.