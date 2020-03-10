YSR Congress fields MLCs and corporate leaders

VIJAYAWADA

10 March 2020 01:54 IST

Deputy CM Subhash Chandra Bose, RIL president Parimal Nathwani among Rajya Sabha nominees

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has announced the candidature of MLCs Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkataramana and industrialists Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Parimal D. Nathwani for the Rajya Sabha (RS) seats in Andhra Pradesh for which elections have been notified.

Four Rajya Sabha seats in the State are falling vacant on April 9 consequent to the retirement of the sitting MPs after a six-year term.

Mr. Subhash Chandra Bose is a Deputy Chief Minister in the existing Cabinet holding Revenue, Stamps and Registration portfolios.

Mr. Venkataramana is the Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry.

Both of them stand to lose their membership of the Legislative Council in the event of its abolition, for which the Assembly had passed a resolution in its last session.

Mr. Ayodhya Rami Reddy, chairman of Ramky Group, had unsuccessfully contested as the YSRCP MP candidate from Narsaraopet constituency in 2014.

Polls to be held if needed

Mr. Nathwani has been elected as a member of Rajya Sabha in 2008 and 2014 as an independent from Jharkhand. He is due to retire next month.

He is also President (Corporate Affairs) of Reliance Industries Limited.

The YSRCP’s strength in the Rajya Sabha will increase from the present two (V. Vijayasai Reddy and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy) to six.

If necessary, polling will be held on March 26.