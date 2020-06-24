YSR Congress creating unnecessary row: Madhav

BJP MLC P.V.N Madhav said there is no point creating a political controversy over the reported meeting of BJP leaders Kamineni Srinivas, Y.S. Chowdhary and Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who is fighting for his reinstatement as State Election Commissioner, at a hotel at Hyderabad. He said the meeting might be personal as the three know each other well.
Mr. Madhav said that if they really wanted to meet over political reasons, they would have met secretly. The YSRCP is unnecessarily creating a controversy, he said, adding that already Mr. Chowdhary and Mr. Srinivas had given their explanations.
Referring to the arrest of several persons over alleged objectionable posts on social media, the ruling party was booking cases only on Opposition parties, he said, adding cybercrime laws should be strengthened.
Virtual conclave
Mr. Madhav said Aatma Nirbhar Bharat 2020, an intellectual conference scheduled for June 30, aims to bridge gap between the BJP’s initiative – Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Make in India and Startup India. He said Visakhapatnam is a hub for number of MSMEs in the State and the virtual conclave would benefit all in the district and in the State.
During the virtual rally, Mr. Suresh Prabhu and several other dignitaries would speak and enlighten MSMEs, IT industries, startups from Vizag and in the State about the opportunities created through these initiatives, he said.
