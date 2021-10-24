YSR Congress activists form human chain

They raise slogans against Naidu

Activists from the YSR Congress Party staged a protest at Isukathota Junction here on Saturday. They formed a human chain and burnt the effigy of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson K. Pattabhiram.

The members also raised slogans against TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Meanshile, YSRCP leaders A. Vijaya Nirmala, K.K. Raju, Deputy Mayor J. Sridhar and others have ended their 48-hour fast, as part of ‘Jana Aagraha Deeksha’, which they organised against the TDP over the issue of derogatory comments made by Mr. Pattabhiram against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao visited several ‘deeksha’ camps including at Isukathota, where VMRDA Chairperson A Vijaya Niramla staged the protest. The YSR Congress Party leaders demanded an apology from Mr Naidu to the Chief Minister.