Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress activists form human chain

YSRCP workers burning the effigy of TDP spokesperson K. Pattabhiram in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Activists from the YSR Congress Party staged a protest at Isukathota Junction here on Saturday. They formed a human chain and burnt the effigy of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson K. Pattabhiram.

The members also raised slogans against TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Meanshile, YSRCP leaders A. Vijaya Nirmala, K.K. Raju, Deputy Mayor J. Sridhar and others have ended their 48-hour fast, as part of ‘Jana Aagraha Deeksha’, which they organised against the TDP over the issue of derogatory comments made by Mr. Pattabhiram against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao visited several ‘deeksha’ camps including at Isukathota, where VMRDA Chairperson A Vijaya Niramla staged the protest. The YSR Congress Party leaders demanded an apology from Mr Naidu to the Chief Minister.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 24, 2021 12:33:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ysr-congress-activists-form-human-chain/article37145398.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY