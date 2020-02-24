YSR Cong. MP allegesTDP hand in attack

GUNTUR

24 February 2020 20:31 IST

The alleged incident took place near the temple town of Amaravathi

Bapatla MP Nandigama Suresh has alleged that he along with other YSRCP leaders were assaulted by TDP activists disguised as protesters, at Lemalle village in Amaravathi late on Sunday night.

Tension prevailed at the temple town after two groups clashed after the rathotsavam at the Amareswara Swamy temple in Amaravathi. The Joint Action Committee of Amaravati alleged that followers of the MP had assaulted the protesters, but the claim was refuted by Mr. Suresh.

The MP told media persons at the party central office on Monday that he along with party leader Lella Appireddy were returning to Guntur after attending the rathotsavam, when they were stopped by a group of slogan-shouting protesters. He then boarded the car of Mr. Appireddy. While he was trying to get back into his car at Lemalle, a group of ten women sprayed chilli powder on him. “They attacked my driver and personal security,” he alleged.

“I believe that those who took part in the attack are not from the region, they were hired by the TDP. I think they were following me in a bus right from the time I started from my residence. I am being targeted as I am a Dalit,’’ said Mr. Suresh.

The MP, who is from Uddarandyunivaripalem village, was given the ticket from Bapatla, and won over by a majority of more than 35,000. Mr. Suresh had earlier alleged that he was subjected to harassment by the police when the TDP was in power after being implicated in a case relating to torching of banana plantations in the Capital region.

Collector talks tough

Meanwhile, Collector and District Magistrate I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said stringent action would be taken against those who are trying to intimidate public representatives or obstruct public servants from discharging their duties.

Mr. Samuel Ananda Kumar told media persons here that some protesters were trying to force public representatives to express support to them and warned that such elements would not be spared.

“We urge all those who are agitating to do so in a peaceful manner. It has come to our notice that some protesters tried to manhandle an MP. If such protests continue, we will explore the possibility of imposing prohibitory orders in the region,’’ said the Collector.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Ch. Vijaya Rao and Joint Collector A.S Dinesh Kumar were present.