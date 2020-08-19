YSR Cheyutha: majority women prefer to set up diary units

VIJAYAWADA

19 August 2020 23:42 IST

Over 12 lakh so far select their livelihood options

As many as 12.81 lakh beneficiaries of the total 23 lakh women, who received financial assistance under the scheme YSR Cheyutha, have selected their livelihood options through the Nava Sakam portal as of Wednesday, according to Information and Public Relations Commissioner and ex-Officio Special Secretary T. Vijay Kumar Reddy.

In a release, Mr. Vijay Kumar Reddy said that the government has recently provided ₹18,750 each to 23 lakh women of SC,ST, BC and minorities communities spending ₹ 4,312.50 crore and currently 12,81,067 of them opted to utilise the money in various ways. Mr. Reddy said that 1,57,037, a majority of women, opted for the purchase of buffaloes to set up diary units.

He said that 1.51 lakh women opted for purchase of cows, while 1.04 lakh women opted for purchase of sheep, 62,921 for purchase of goats, 78,832 for setting up of kirana shops (general stores). Further, 75,131 opted for vegetable vending and 5,813 women opted for setting up of incense sticks manufacturing units. About 6.15 lakh women opted for various other small-scale businesses, he said.

Mr. Reddy said that the women beneficiaries were free to spend the aid given to them for starting small or medium scale businesses or for any other purpose. The amount would be useful for women to stand on their own, he said.

Under the scheme for women, each beneficiary would get ₹75,000 in four years. In addition, they would be given technical and marketing assistance through companies like Amul, ITC, HUL, P&G, Reliance and others with whom the State government signed MoUs, he said.

Loan arrangement

Mr. Reddy further said that the government was also arranging loans for women through six banks that include the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Union Bank and Bank of Baroda.

He said the government would provide a total assistance of ₹17,000 crore to 23 lakh women in four years under the scheme. Mr. Reddy said that more beneficiaries would be selecting their livelihood options soon.