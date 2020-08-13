YSR Cheyutha a game-changer: Minister

30 lakh house sites to be given to beneficiaries across State

Lakhs of women belonging to the BC, SC and ST communities are being benefited by the financial assistance provided under YSR Cheyutha, said Minister for Housing and district in-charge Minister Ch. Ranganatha Raju.

Mr. Ranganatha Raju, along with Home Minister M. Sucharita and Member of Parliament Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, took part in the launching of YSR Cheyutha via video-conference with Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Minister later told reporters that the beneficiaries of the scheme, aged between 45 and 60 years, would get ₹18,500 per year — which translates into ₹75,000 in four years.

Under the scheme, 1.92 lakh women will have ₹360.28 crore credited in their accounts.

The unique feature of the scheme is the involvement of leading corporate companies like ITC, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Procter and Gamble, the Minister said.

The State Government is also gearing up to distribute 30 lakh house sites to beneficiaries across the State. In Guntur district, 2.93 lakh women would be benefited by the scheme, out of which 25,700 would get houses under AP TIDCO scheme.

Anyone who is applying for a house site would stand to get one within 90 days.

Speaking on COVID-19 efforts, the Minister said that 2.56 lakh persons have been tested out of which 10% have been found to be positive. There are 7,125 active cases in the district, out of which 3,500 persons are getting treatment in home isolation, he said.

:I would like to congratulate all the personnel of various government departments, medical and health, police, revenue and public health, for their relentless efforts in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” the Minister said.

Home Minister Ms. Sucharita said that the welfare schemes are part of Navaratnalu, included in the party’s manifesto.

Mr. Ramana Rao said that the CM enjoys a high level of popularity for his good governance and said that opposition parties have lost touch with people’s aspirations and problems.