YSR CHCs to come up in Rythu Bharosa Kendras

VIJAYAWADA

18 September 2021 08:20 IST

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu said the target was to reach out to 2.5 lakh farmers.

To promote organic farming in the State, the government proposed to establish YSR Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs) in 5,000 Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs) in two phases.

Addressing a review meeting on Friday, Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted CHCs to be established in the RBKs to encourage natural farming among the farmers’ community.

He directed the officials to discuss with the officials of the allied departments and speed up measures towards finalising the organic farming policy. Informing that the plan was to bring farmers belonging to the SC community into the fold of Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming, which would enable them to reap the benefits of this mode of cultivation, the Minister said the target was to reach out to 2.5 lakh farmers.

Mr. Kannababu said there was a proposal to supply 7,000 tonnes of Bengal gram to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and an MoU to this effect would be signed soon.

Executive Vice-Chairman of Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) T. Vijay Kumar and others were present.