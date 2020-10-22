YSR Bima launched for BPL families

VIJAYAWADA

22 October 2020 00:00 IST

State will pay premium in spite of the Centre backing out of the scheme: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched ‘YSR Bima’ scheme under which 1.41 crore Below Poverty Line (BPL) families possessing white ration-cards will be provided insurance cover for death and permanent disability.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “The State government will pay ₹510 crore towards premium every year in spite of the Central government backing out of the scheme.”

The village/ward volunteers would visit the families and enrol the names of the primary householders, and the list would be displayed in the village secretariats.

Coverage

The insurance amount for accidental death and total permanent disability for people aged between 18 and 50 is ₹5 lakh. It is ₹3 lakh for those aged between 51 and 70.

In case of natural death of persons aged between 18 and 50, a sum of ₹2 lakh will be paid. For partial permanent disability of persons aged between 18 and 70 in an accident, an assistance of ₹1.50 lakh will be provided.

The amounts will be credited directly into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts within 15 days of the submission of claim.

The Chief Minister also announced that an immediate assistance of ₹10,000 would be provided through the village and ward secretariats.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Ministers B. Satyanarayana, P. Ramachandra Reddy and G. Jayaram, and Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney were present.