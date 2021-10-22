YSR awards to be presented on November 1

Vijayawada

22 October 2021 00:35 IST

The State government will present 29 YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and 30 YSR Achievement Awards to individuals and institutions on the Andhra Pradesh Formation Day on November 1, according to a press release issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Relations T. Vijaya Kumar Reddy.

The YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards carry a prize money of ₹10 lakh each, a bronze replica of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and a medal. The YSR Achievement Awards will have a cash prize of ₹5 lakh each, a bronze replica of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and a medal.

The awards presentation programme that was initially planned a few months ago had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

