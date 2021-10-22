Andhra Pradesh

YSR awards to be presented on November 1

The State government will present 29 YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and 30 YSR Achievement Awards to individuals and institutions on the Andhra Pradesh Formation Day on November 1, according to a press release issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Relations T. Vijaya Kumar Reddy.

The YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards carry a prize money of ₹10 lakh each, a bronze replica of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and a medal. The YSR Achievement Awards will have a cash prize of ₹5 lakh each, a bronze replica of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and a medal.

The awards presentation programme that was initially planned a few months ago had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2021 12:37:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ysr-awards-to-be-presented-on-november-1/article37117561.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY