YSR awards to be presented on November 1

The State government will present 29 YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and 30 YSR Achievement Awards to individuals and institutions on the Andhra Pradesh Formation Day on November 1, according to a press release issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Relations T. Vijaya Kumar Reddy.

The YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards carry a prize money of ₹10 lakh each, a bronze replica of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and a medal. The YSR Achievement Awards will have a cash prize of ₹5 lakh each, a bronze replica of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and a medal.

The awards presentation programme that was initially planned a few months ago had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.