YSR Awards to be an annual feature on state formation day

Governor Harichandan and CM Jagan presents awards to 59 awardees in the first award ceremony

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presented the first 'YSR Life Time Achievement Awards and YSR Achievement Awards' to 59 awardees including organisations and individuals at a ceremony in the city on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Mr. Jagan wished the people of the state on the occasion of the State formation day and said that the YSR Awards will be an annual programme and the awards will be presented on November 1 every year.

He said following the suggestions of many, the YSR Awards was initiated at the state level on the lines of Padma awards announced annually by the Central government.

"I am happy to be amongst the great people from the state. The name YSR reminds the Telugu people of his dressing style (Pancha Kattu) reflecting Telugu culture, his love for agriculture, care for villages and the poor and his desire to provide education to everyone in the state," Mr. Jagan said.

"Today even though he's not amongst us, we have decided to give these awards in his memory. After the formation of this government, all the initiatives have been done transparently and in line with it, the selection of awardees has been transparent. We have not seen caste, region, religion and even their political affiliations or opinions. Though they have different opinions what mattered was their talent and contribution to society. These are the most impartial awards in the history of State and they reflect the Telugu culture, art and the people," Mr. Jagan said.

"The awards are to recognise the hidden gems in our society and appreciate their priceless contributions. We have largely recognised people from the field of arts and culture in which the brand of Andhra Pradesh lies. I am fortunate to have been spending time amongst the great personalities and felicitate them," he added.

Governor Mr. Harichandan congratulated the awardees for their exemplary services rendered to society in their respective fields. The work by the jury members to shortlist winners from a pool of talented persons as per the guidelines of the Chief Minister is appreciable, he said.

"YSR has been a phenomenon in the history of Andhra Pradesh. His contribution to agriculture has been immense. Farmers were among his priorities and being a medical doctor he knew the pulse of the people. His brainchild Arogyasri immensely benefited the poor and needy. He won a place in the hearts of people of ap and these awards reflect his character and charisma. Presenting these awards on the state formation day adds more glitter and it will become a regular feature as part of the celebrations hereafter," Mr. Harichandan said.

He said the supreme sacrifice made by Potti Sriramulu led to the formation of the State. "I pay humble devouts to great leaders and freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for a separate state. The Telugu language is one of the ancient and classic languages in the world. Ravindranath Tagore said Telugu is the sweetest of all Indian languages," he said.

Speaking about the prospects of the State Mr. Harichandan said AP is poised to become India's best state in future and is one of the leading investment destinations currently.

Mr. Harichandan said recognition of services of the nurses and doctors during the COVID pandemic with YSR Awards shows the government's concern for the real warriors.

As many as 29 YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and 30 YSR Achievement Awards were presented to organisations and individuals.

A cash prize of Rs. 10 lakh, a bronze statue, a memento and a certificate were given to the Lifetime awardees and ₹5 lakh, a bronze statue, memento and a certificate were given to Achievement awardees. The awards were given in the categories of organisations, farming, arts and culture, journalism, literature and medical and health.

The awards were named after former Chief Minister and father of Chief Minister Mr. Jagan, Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy. Y.S. Vijayalakhsmi (Vijayamma) and others were present.