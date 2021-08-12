Andhra PradeshGUNTUR 12 August 2021 00:32 IST
YSR Awards function put off
The State government has postponed the YSR Lifetime Achievement, YSR Achievement Awards Ceremony, scheduled for August 13, indefinitely, in view of COVID-19 protocol and the Medical and Health Department’s directives that there should be no gathering exceeding 150.
As some of the awardees are elderly persons, the government postponed the event, keeping their age and COVID-19 protocol in view. The awards function is likely to be held in October or November.
