YSR Aarogyasri: Who can apply?

The Andhra Pradesh Government issued a G.O (Rt No. 628) on Friday making Dr. YSR Aarogyasri scheme applicable to people having annual income of up to ₹5 lakh subject to guidelines framed on the basis of a report submitted by the CEO of Dr. Y.S.R.Aarogyasri Health Care Trust.

It was stated in the G.O. issued by principal secretary (health, medical and family welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy that the scheme will be implemented for all rice card-holders, families eligible for YSR Pension Kanuka cards and Jagananna Vidya and Vasathi Deevena cards and land owners holding less than 12 acres of wetland and up to 35 acres of dry land (less than total 35 acres of wet and drylands), all households with annual incomes less than or up to ₹5 lakh (salary certificate evidence required) and families filing income tax returns up to ₹5 lakh (proof needed).

Besides, all households paying municipal property tax for areas less than 3000 square feet (334 square yards) and employees (other than permanent government employees/pensioners whose annual incomes are less than or up to ₹5 lakh) including outsourced, contract and part-time employees, sanitary workers, honorarium-based employees working in the government sector and employees of the private sector and families/households not owing more than one personal car are eligible for the scheme.