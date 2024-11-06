Y.S. Vijayamma warns trollers of defamation cases

Y.S. Vijayayamma, wife of the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and mother of YSR Congress party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y.S. Sharmila, has expressed pain and anguish over trolls in the social media platforms and “fake news being spread by certain media channels”.

In a video clip released on November 6 (Wednesday), Ms. Vijayamma said she was tormented by the fact that the misinformation campaign against her family was touching a new low and warned that she would not hesitate to slap a defamation case against those resorting to character assassination of her family members. “I have observed that a series of lies are being spread against my family since the last few days, which has caused great pain and anguish to me,” she said.

She said a video footage of a car accident that occurred two years back was being linked to her son Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy with a story weaved around it. “If I visit my grandchild, a baseless story surfaces around it and some people have stooped to the level of saying that Sharmila is not my daughter,” she said.

She appealed to people not to stoop so low for political gains. “It is extremely humiliating, disturbing and painful. There may be difference of opinions among family members but that does not end blood relations,” she asserted, adding that she and her late husband YSR had raised their two children in a very dignified way and “if there is anything, please confront us directly.”

She also sought to clarify that the two letters released regarding the family property and the ongoing tussle between her two children were written by her only.