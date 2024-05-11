ADVERTISEMENT

Y.S. Vijayamma roots for daughter Sharmila, urges Kadapa people to vote for her in the elections

Updated - May 11, 2024 06:59 pm IST

Published - May 11, 2024 06:39 pm IST - Vijayawada

The video clip of Vijayamma’s appeal to the voters posted in Congress party’s official social media group is considered a shot in the arm for Sharmila’s prospects in the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency

P. Sujatha Varma

Y.S. Vijayamma, mother of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and APCC chief Y.S. Sharmila. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Y.S. Vijayamma, wife of the former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and mother of incumbent Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and APCC president Y.S. Sharmila, has appealed to the people of Kadapa district to cast their vote in favour of her daughter, who is contesting as Congress party candidate from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress party leaders posted in their official social media group on May 11 (Saturday) a short video clip of Ms. Vijayamma, who is currently said to be in the U.S., wherein she was seen appealing to the people of Kadapa constituency to extend their support to Ms. Sharmila in the elections.

“Just like you showered your affection and blessings on Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, who had in turn worked relentlessly for the welfare of the people, I request you to show similar love and support to Ms. Sharmila, who is contesting from the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, and give her a chance to serve you,” Ms. Vijayamma said in her message.

The party leaders see Ms. Vijayamma’s plea to the people ahead of the polling day (May 13) as a shot in the arm for Ms. Sharmila’s prospects in the constituency that had remained the YSR family stronghold for decades.

Jagan seeks vote for MP Avinash Reddy, says he has full faith in him

Ms. Sharmila is engaged in a pitched poll battle from this all-important parliamentary segment against her political opponent and cousin Y.S. Avinash Reddy, the sitting MP from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), who was also named an accused by the CBI in the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, her paternal uncle and former MP, ahead of he 2019 elections.

