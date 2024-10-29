Y.S. Vijayamma breaks silence, corroborates daughter Sharmila’s claim on family property

Breaking her silence over the ongoing property dispute among her children Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Y.S. Sharmila, Y.S. Vijayamma said on October 29 (Tuesday) that the assets in question had not been divided when her husband and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was alive.

In an open letter, Ms. Vijayamma said the claims made by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders Y.V. Subba Reddy and V. Vijaya Sai Reddy that the family assets had been divided among the two siblings while Rajasekhara Reddy was alive were not true.

She said, as children were growing up, Rajasekhara Reddy had given some of his assets to his son and some to his daughter, but it was not division of the family property.

Ms. Vijayamma said, being the auditor, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy knew all about it and Mr. Subba Reddy, as their relative, had signed the MoU as a witness. And yet, both of them chose to speak lies, she alleged.

She corroborated Ms. Sharmila’s oft-repeated claim that her father wanted all the family properties to be equally distributed among his four grandchildren.

“There is no denying the fact that Mr. Jagan worked hard as a result of which the value of the assets increased, but all the assets are family properties,” Ms. Vijayamma reiterated.

She said after Rajasekhara Reddy’s demise, the family stayed together from 2009 to 2019. Mr. Jagan took his share in the dividends and gave ₹200 crore to Ms. Sharmila as her share, she added.

However, Ms. Vijayamma said, within two months of his becoming the Chief Minister in 2019, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted division of the property saying that as their children were growing up and soon both of them would have sons-in-law and a daughter-in-law, who might not want to live together.

This resulted in the signing of MoU, according to which, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was to get 60% and Ms. Sharmila 40% of the property.

Ms. Vijayamma said, in her presence in Vijayawada, certain assets were designated to Mr. Jagan and certain others to Ms. Sharmila. Mr.. Jagan had promised to give Ms. Sharmila 100% of the shares pertaining to Saraswati Power and Elahanka property, she asserted.

Assets like Bharti Cements, Sakshi media and YSR’s house came to Ms. Sharmila, and they were supposed to be handed over to her after the ED cases were resolved.

Acknowledging Ms. Sharmila’s “selfless hard work” for Mr. Jagan’s victory in the elections, Ms. Vijayamma said she had played a pivotal role in the YSRCP’s landslide victory.

Ms. Vijayamma said it was hard for a parent to see her children involved in such a situation. “As a mother, it is my duty to speak on behalf of the child who is facing injustice. Many seniors have been feeding lies to the media. So, I felt the need to share the truth. These are the facts,” Ms. Vijayamma said.

She further said, since the property row was between the siblings, they should be allowed to resolve it themselves. Ms. Vijayamma said she was forced to intervene and speak to clear the air and bring facts to light in the hope that this would stop people from spreading lies.

