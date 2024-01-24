GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Y.S. Sharmila’s appointment as A.P. Congress president has brightened the chances of victory: Pallam Raju

Senior Congress leader Pallam Raju hailed the appointment of YS Sharmila as APCC chief

January 24, 2024 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
A file photo of Congress leader Pallam Raju speaking at a press conference. Photo: Special Arrangment

Former Union Minister Pallam Raju on January 24 welcomed the appointment of YS Sharmila as APCC chief and said the Congress party would further get strengthened under her leadership.

Speaking to media, he equated her reunion to Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy returning to the party’s fold.

Terming Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy as the people’s leader, he said it was nice to see that Sharmila inherited certain qualities like indomitable spirit, dedication and commitment from her father . Her appointment has brightened the prospects of Congress’ victory in the State.

In reply to a question he said it was only after taking cognisance of her abilities that the party’s high command has bestowed her with the responsibility and assured her all the help and support from his side.

