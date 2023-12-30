Y.S. Sharmila will join Congress party soon, says APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju

December 30, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Y.S. Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, will be joining the Congress party soon, according to Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju.

Addressing the media here on December 30 (Saturday), Mr. Rudra Raju said, “As per information, Ms. Sharmila will be joining the party soon.”

“We will welcome anyone who wishes to join the Congress party,” he added.

Mr. Rudra Raju said many sitting and former MLAs and MLCs were in touch with the party. Referring to the alliances ahead of the elections, he said the Congress would go with like-minded parties, and that he had already met CPI national secretary K. Narayana.

Mr. Rudra Raju said the Congress party “is on revamp mode” and making all-out efforts to strengthen its position at the grassroots-level.

Meeting with Kharge

On December 31, former Minister J.D. Seelam would hold parleys with 15 Christian and Dalit Christian organisations in Vijayawada, he said. Mr. Rudra Raju said he, along with other leaders, would meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on January 4. On January 8 and 9, AICC in-charge for Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore would tour the State, he added.

Mr. Rudra Raju said that the “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s term is marked by corruption, autocracy and dissent by his own MLAs.” He alleged that the ruling party was identifying candidates for the elections based on their financial position.

He alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s concern for the SCs, STs and BCs was fake, and said it reflected in the fact that 28 SC welfare schemes were scrapped by the government.

Contrary to the YSRCP’s promise of implementing total prohibition in a phased manner, liquor flowed in every nook and cranny of the State, he alleged. Sand mining was rampant across the State with the active support of the YSRCP leaders. “The State government is said to have borrowed nearly ₹11 lakh crore,” Mr. Rudra Raju said.

He blamed the Chief Minister for the ongoing protest by the Anganwadi staff. “During padayatra, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had made false promises with an eye on votes. He is now going back on his word,” the Congress leader said.

Party working president S. Padmasree, vice-president M. Rajeswara Rao, and general secretary M. Suresh were present.

