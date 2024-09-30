GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Y.S. Sharmila welcomes apex court’s observations on prasadam row

Updated - October 01, 2024 12:01 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Unless the investigation is handed over to the CBI, the truth will not come out, APCC president Y.S. Sharmila said.

The Supreme Court’s observations on the Tirumala laddu prasadam row will have come as much embarrassment for the YSRCP, TDP, JSP and BJP, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila said.

In a post on X on Monday, Ms. Sharmila said the Congress has been demanding that the Centre take cognisance of the issue, and order an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the issue. “The suggestion given by the Supreme Court has strengthened the Congress party’s demand. The Special Investigation Team (SIT)‘s investigation will be of no use. Unless the case is handed over to the CBI for a thorough investigation, the truth will not come out,” she said. 

“The CBI inquiry will help answer many questions in the minds of devotees. How did the adulteration take place? Where did it happen? Who were responsible? What was the reason behind awarding the contract at a lower price? Why has the NDDB report been hidden for so long? Many such doubts need to be answered. The culprits need to be punished severely,” Ms. Sharmila said.

Published - September 30, 2024 11:50 pm IST

