Y.S. Sharmila to take charge as APCC president on January 21

January 18, 2024 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Y.S. Sharmila, who was appointed as the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president recently by the party leadership in Delhi, will take charge of her new role on January 21 at a meeting scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada.

All India Congress Committee in-charge for Congress party in Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore and AICC secretaries C. D. Meyyappan and Christopher Tilak would be present while Congress Working Committee (CWC) members, former Ministers, MPs and MLAs, working presidents and party’s senior leaders would participate.

The party leaders have asked the coordination committee members, Pradesh Congress Committee vice-presidents and general secretaries, party’s executive committee members and others to ensure their presence.