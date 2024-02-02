Y.S. Sharmila takes the fight for SCS to Delhi, accuses Prime Minister Modi of betraying people of Andhra Pradesh

February 02, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila has taken the fight for Special Category Status (SCS) and other key projects promised in the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, 2014, to the national capital.

On February 2 (Friday), Ms. Sharmila led a protest by leaders and workers at the A.P. Bhavan in Delhi. The protesters held placards and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for denying SCS to Andhra Pradesh and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to question the BJP government at the Centre.

Showing a copy of the BJP’s 2014 election manifesto, Ms. Sharmila recalled that the party had not only given its consent for bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh but also said that it would extend Special Category Status to the residual A.P. for 10 years, against the period of five years proposed by the Congress party.

She slammed Mr. Narendra Modi, accusing him of betraying the people of the State. “Addressing a meeting in Tirupati, Mr. Modi had said he would grant SCS to the State for 10 years and fulfil all the promises made in the Reorganisation Act. Mr. Modi had said he would transform Seemandhra into Swarnandhra. What has happened to his promises, and why are they not fulfilled even after a decade?” she questioned.

“All the 25 MPs from Andhra Pradesh have become slaves of the BJP. They owe an explanation to the people on their failure to question the Centre.”Y.S. Sharmila APCC president

Ms. Sharmila alleged that all the 25 MPs from Andhra Pradesh had become “slaves of the BJP,” ignoring the plight of the people in their State. “They owe an explanation to the people on their failure to question the Centre,” she said.

Meets INDIA bloc leaders

Earlier, Ms. Sharmila met INDIA bloc leaders such as NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, DMK MP Tiruchi N. Siva and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury to garner support for A.P.’s cause.

She explained to them the injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh by the BJP government at the Centre and the need to raise a collective voice seeking justice for the State. All the three leaders assured their support for the cause.

AICC in-charge for A.P. Manickam Tagore, Congress veteran and former MP K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao, Congress Working Committee member N. Raghuveera Reddy, CWC special invitee Gidugu Rudra Raju, former MP J.D. Seelam, senior leader Koppula Raju, APCC’s media wing spokesperson N. Thulasi Reddy, party’s working presidents Shaik Mastan Vali and Sunkara Padmasree, and party workers participated in the dharna.