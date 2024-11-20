 />
Y.S. Sharmila stages protest for Kadapa steel plant project

Congress workers led by Ms. Sharmila broke coconuts in public, expressing anguish over the TDP and YSRCP regimes hoodwinking the public

Published - November 20, 2024 06:08 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
APCC President Y.S. Sharmila staging a novel protest by breaking a coconut at Kadapa Collectorate on Wednesday. She flayed the previous governments of laying foundation stones and breaking coconuts without showing actual progress in the Kadapa Steel Plant project. Photo: Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Y.S. Sharmila Reddy has taken exception to the inordinate delay in the execution of Kadapa steel plant project and appealed to the government to expedite the same. In a serious ultimatum, she announced plans to sit on a fast-unto-death if the government failed to launch the much-delayed project before Sankranti festival by January next year.

On behalf of the Indian National Congress, she submitted a representation to the district Collector Sridhar Cherukuri at the Collectorate on Wednesday and explained to him that the successive governments over the last decade had confined to laying foundation stones and breaking coconuts, without actually working towards realising the project, considered a brain child of her father Late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

In a novel protest, Congress workers led by Ms. Sharmila broke coconuts in public, expressing anguish over the TDP and YSRCP regimes hoodwinking the public by formally breaking coconuts, in an apparent bid to feign seriousness.

Recalling the provisions made by the UPA government for the establishment of the plant in AP Reorganisation Act, she blamed the NDA dispensation at the centre, as well as the TDP and YSRCP regimes for failing to fulfill the ‘constitutional obligation’.

