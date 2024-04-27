GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Y.S. Sharmila says people should not walk into YSRCP trap again

April 27, 2024 05:01 am | Updated 05:01 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A Congress supporter donning a face mask of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and flanked by a giant size replica of a Hand, the party symbol, were major attractions at APCC president Y. S. Sharmilas public meeting at Denduluru in Eluru district on Friday.

A Congress supporter donning a face mask of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and flanked by a giant size replica of a Hand, the party symbol, were major attractions at APCC president Y. S. Sharmilas public meeting at Denduluru in Eluru district on Friday. | Photo Credit:

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on Friday urged people not to walk into the trap laid by the YSR Congress Party chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy yet again in this elections.

Addressing a meeting at Thiruvuru in Krishna district, she said the Chief Minister had visited this place five years ago to shower promises on the local residents who believed him and voted him to power. Mr. Jagan had promised that his government would construct irrigation projects to bring water to this region from Nagarjuna Sagar, that 300 tanks and a balancing reservoir would be constructed to fulfil the needs of the people of this region.

Ms. Sharmila said acknowledging the fact that many people in this region had suffered from kidney problems due to consumption of fluoridated water, the Chief Minister had assured them a separate reservoir to take care of the drinking water needs of the local population. Besides, he had also promised to establish mango processing and cold storage units and to start an ITI college. But none of the promises were implemented in the last five years, she said.

The State Congress president said after sleeping over his list of promises in the last five years, Mr. Jagan had now embarked on “Siddham” , yet another State-wide yatra to make a fresh set of promises and take people for yet another round of ride.

Addressing a meeting at Chintalapudi, Ms. Sharmila said the local sitting MLA from the ruling party V.R. Eliza was forced to leave the party and join the Congress, as he was unable to implement any development projects in his constituency in the absence of funds denied to him by the party leadership.

Referring to the Chintalapudi lift irrigation scheme, considered to be a game-changer for upland areas of West Godavari and Krishna district, Ms. Sharmila said it was the dream of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy to complete this project to address the water woes of this region. Mr. Jagan did not keep his promise to complete this project either, she said.

She slammed the ruling party for failing to take up works and projects that, “if implemented in the last five years, would have changed the face of Andhra Pradesh” and made an appeal to people not to repeat their mistake of casting their votes for the same party again.

