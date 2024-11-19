ADVERTISEMENT

Y.S. Sharmila offers prayers at Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa amid Urs festival

Published - November 19, 2024 08:30 pm IST - KADAPA

She appreciates that the festival is conducted every year with huge participation of devotees, surpassing the barriers or caste and religion

The Hindu Bureau

APCC president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy arriving to offer prayers at the Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy on Tuesday offered prayers at the famous Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa, on occasion of the ongoing annual ‘Urs’ festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Sharmila was formally received at the entrance and ushered into the shrine by the Dargah representatives. Following the tradition of wearing a scarf over the head, she entered the shrine and draped a ‘Chadar’ over the tomb and prayed in silence.

Ms. Sharmila appreciated that the festival is conducted every year with huge participation of devotees, surpassing the barriers or caste and religion. Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, she posted: “The festival is a symbol of peace and unconditional love. This Pedda Dargah is a holy and world-famous shrine. This Urs festival stands testimony to utmost faith on God as well as the feeling of global fraternity”.

The APCC president hailed the Sufi literature and preachings of Hazrat Khwaja Sayyad Sha Peerulla Mohammadul Hussaini Chishti-ul-Khadari Nayab-e-Rasool as ideals to be followed by the current generation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US