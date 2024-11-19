 />
Y.S. Sharmila offers prayers at Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa amid Urs festival

She appreciates that the festival is conducted every year with huge participation of devotees, surpassing the barriers or caste and religion

Published - November 19, 2024 08:30 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
APCC president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy arriving to offer prayers at the Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy on Tuesday offered prayers at the famous Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa, on occasion of the ongoing annual ‘Urs’ festival.

Ms. Sharmila was formally received at the entrance and ushered into the shrine by the Dargah representatives. Following the tradition of wearing a scarf over the head, she entered the shrine and draped a ‘Chadar’ over the tomb and prayed in silence.

Ms. Sharmila appreciated that the festival is conducted every year with huge participation of devotees, surpassing the barriers or caste and religion. Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, she posted: “The festival is a symbol of peace and unconditional love. This Pedda Dargah is a holy and world-famous shrine. This Urs festival stands testimony to utmost faith on God as well as the feeling of global fraternity”.

The APCC president hailed the Sufi literature and preachings of Hazrat Khwaja Sayyad Sha Peerulla Mohammadul Hussaini Chishti-ul-Khadari Nayab-e-Rasool as ideals to be followed by the current generation.

