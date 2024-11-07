 />
Y.S. Sharmila leads lantern rally demanding reduction in electricity charges

Published - November 07, 2024 08:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila led a lantern rally in Vijayawada on November 7 (Thursday), protesting against the steep rise in electricity bill amount under the TDP-led coalition government. The rally started at the APCC party office Andhra Ratna Bhavan and culminated at Indira Gandhi Circle. Ms. Sharmila and others walked holding a lantern to symbolise the hardships faced by the people.

Addressing a gathering, she accused the State government of imposing an unfair burden on the people under the guise of “adjustment charges,” which led to a 40% hike in electricity rates. “People are now forced to live in darkness. They will need to buy lanterns to manage their daily lives. The situation is unbearable,” she said.

Ms. Sharmila said under the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule, a staggering ₹35,000 crore was collected from the people of Andhra Pradesh, with no visible improvements in power infrastructure. “Now, the coalition government is following the same policies,” she said, adding that a total of ₹17,000 crore had already been imposed on the people.

Drawing a comparison, she said while the cost of a unit in Telangana was ₹4.80, in Andhra Pradesh it had reached ₹6. Furthermore, the additional “adjustment charges” were exacerbating the financial strain on consumers, she added.

