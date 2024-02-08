Y.S. Sharmila lambasts Chief Minister Jagan for ‘taking unemployed youth’ for a ride in Andhra Pradesh

February 08, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - VIJAYWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on February 8 (Thursday) launched a scathing attack on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the State for “taking the youth for a ride” in the name of DSC notification released with mere 6,100 posts ahead of elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Denduluru Assembly constituency in Eluru district, Ms. Sharmila recalled that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as an Opposition leader, had mocked at TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu when he had announced a DSC with 7,000 teacher posts, and had promised to constitute a ‘Mega DSC’ to recruit 25,000 teachers across the State if voted to power.

Ms. Sharmila declared her support to the unemployed youth fighting for jobs, and said, should the need arise, she would not hesitate to lead their protest and lay a siege to the Secretariat.

The State Congress chief targeted both YSRCP and TDP for “playing into the hands of the BJP at the Centre.”

She said, for some strange reason, both Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Naidu had been “vying with each other for BJP’s ‘gulaamgiri’ (slavery).”

Dig at Naidu

“Yesterday, Mr. Naidu visited Delhi to prostrate before the Modi-Shah duo, while Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is in the line to repeat the act,” she said, referring to Mr. Jagan Moahn Reddy’s proposed visit to Delhi. She said people were unable to figure out the reason for this “continuing love triangle.”

The PCC president said the YSRCP leaders referred to their party supremo as ‘puli’ (tiger) and ‘simham’ (lion).

“I challenge Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to roar before the BJP and fight for the interest of the people of Andhra Pradesh,” she said.

Liquor policy

Earlier, addressing a ‘rachchabanda’ meeting at Kolakaluru village in Tenali segment of Guntur district, she targeted the government’s liquor policy. “It is total anarchy, as buyers are forced to pay money only in cash at the liquor outlets. Nobody has any clue how much money the government is making through liquor and sand mafia,” she alleged.

Accusing the YSRCP of “gaining complete control over the liquor business in the State,” she said the government now had plans to do the same with regard to lands through the Land Titling Act.

“You will not have any control over your own properties. Like the excise sector, the government is now out to capture your lands through this Act, depriving land owners of their rights,” she alleged.

‘Give Congress a chance’

Pointing to the ensuing elections, she said, “It is time to open your eyes to reality. Your vote is a powerful weapon that can change your future. Leaders of different parties will come to you and offer money. Accept it, as it is your money. But use your brain while exercising your voting right,” she insisted, adding, “You have already seen what the TDP and the YSRCP can do. Now is the time to support the Congress party and usher in happiness in the State once again.”

Senior party leaders J.D. Seelam, Kanumuri Bapiraju, Koppula Raju, Special Invitee to CWC Gidugu Rudra Raju APCC working president Sunkara Padmasree and others were present.

